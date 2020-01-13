Chitral receives 23inch snowfall

Snowfall continued in parts of Chitral district including Lowari Tunnel where 23 inch snowfall was recorded till filing of this report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Snowfall continued in parts of Chitral district including Lowari Tunnel where 23 inch snowfall was recorded till filing of this report.

The spokesman of Relief and Settlement Department told APP on Monday that Chitral Road has been blocked for all kinds of traffic due to land-sliding and snowfall.

The official said snowfall continued at Kalash valley where five inch snowfall was reported.

The Kalash road was also blocked for vehicular traffic.

Darosh-Shishikoh road was also blocked after receiving six inch snowfall. Chitral-Garam Chashma Road received six inch snowfall and was blocked for traffic.

Chitral-Booni road and internal roads of Chitral City each with five inch snow fall were also blocked.

The Relief Department KP has directed the district administration Chitral to clear the above roads and mobilize heavy machinery subject to weather conditions and stoppage of snowfall.