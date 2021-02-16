Cit to have cold, dry weather

UrduPoint.com
The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded as 30 degree centigrade and lowest minimum remained 13 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Dry and cold weather has been forecast for rest of the region.

More Stories From Weather

