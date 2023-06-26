Open Menu

Citizens Asked To Adopt Precautionary Measures Amid Rainy Spell

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 10:15 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to a rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to a fatal accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to a rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to a fatal accident.

The spokesman advised the general public to follow precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongings.

Do not touch naked wire and get repaired defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using an iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden pieces, flappers or rug under your feet and also use rubber soles shoes, further said.

Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use a water pipe for it. Instruct children to avoid going near electricity installations while playing.

Do not keep hold of the rope of sacrificial and other cattle heads with poles or stay wire and remain at least a hundred feet away from high tension wires.

It further advised that electrocuted person must be separated from the wire with a piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned IESCO staff.

