City Endures Scorching Weather

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 10:40 PM

The city endured scorching weather on Wednesday as temperatures soared to 41°C, marking the hottest day of the month so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The city endured scorching weather on Wednesday as temperatures soared to 41°C, marking the hottest day of the month so far.

Despite some light evening clouds, the overall heat remained intense throughout the day.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials, similar weather conditions with partly cloudy skies are expected to persist over the next two days.

They reported a maximum temperature of 41°C and a minimum of 27°C. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained unhealthy, with an average AQI of 134 and PM2.5 levels recorded at 9.8 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.

