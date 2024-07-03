City Experiences Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Wednesday while Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
The weather officials said strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Wednesday night while a westerly wave was also likely to approach upper parts of the country on Thursday.
They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower, with few heavy falls, was expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while rain-wind/thundershower was also likely at isolated places in south KP, central Punjab and northeast Balochistan.
Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokundi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it recorded 39.0°C, and minimum was 27.0°C.
