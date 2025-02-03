City Experiences Partly Cloudy Weather
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 09:37 PM
The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Monday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Monday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours.
According to the MET office officials, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a westerly wave was expected to approach western and upper regions by tonight.
Cold and dry weather is likely to persist across most areas. However, isolated rain and snowfall over mountains are forecasted in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Light to moderate fog may also develop in northeast Punjab during the morning hours.
On Monday, the lowest temperature was recorded in Leh at -11°C, while Lahore’s temperatures ranged from a minimum of 7.4°C to a maximum of 23°C.
Recent Stories
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques
German Winter Market-2025 event held
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion
Inflation rate rises in Austria
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March
70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year
AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants
More Stories From Weather
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather3 minutes ago
-
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow9 hours ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail in most parts; light rain/snow expected in upper regions4 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across most parts of country: PMD5 days ago
-
Cold forecast for Lahore7 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan11 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather likely across Pakistan with fog in plains20 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD21 days ago
-
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 202524 days ago
-
Dry, cold weather expected on Thursday26 days ago
-
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season27 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for Lahore28 days ago