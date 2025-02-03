Open Menu

City Experiences Partly Cloudy Weather

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 09:37 PM

City experiences partly cloudy weather

The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Monday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Monday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours.

According to the MET office officials, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a westerly wave was expected to approach western and upper regions by tonight.

Cold and dry weather is likely to persist across most areas. However, isolated rain and snowfall over mountains are forecasted in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Light to moderate fog may also develop in northeast Punjab during the morning hours.

On Monday, the lowest temperature was recorded in Leh at -11°C, while Lahore’s temperatures ranged from a minimum of 7.4°C to a maximum of 23°C.

