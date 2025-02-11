City experiences partly cloudy weather

The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, continental air dominates most of the country, while a shallow westerly wave affects the northern regions.

They expected cloudy weather with chances of light rain or snowfall in isolated areas of Kashmir, while most parts of the country will remain cold and dry.

Murree recorded Punjab’s lowest temperature at 0.4°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9.7°C and a maximum of 25.5°C.