City Experiences Partly Cloudy Weather
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:05 PM
The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, continental air dominates most of the country, while a shallow westerly wave affects the northern regions.
They expected cloudy weather with chances of light rain or snowfall in isolated areas of Kashmir, while most parts of the country will remain cold and dry.
Murree recorded Punjab’s lowest temperature at 0.4°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9.7°C and a maximum of 25.5°C.
Recent Stories
City experiences partly cloudy weather
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global busin ..
Pakistan, Kuwait agree to further expand bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's
PTI senator moves IHC for production order
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues
More Stories From Weather
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather2 minutes ago
-
Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather23 hours ago
-
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore1 day ago
-
Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan4 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for city7 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in northern areas, upper KP, northeast Punjab8 days ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather8 days ago
-
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow8 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail in most parts; light rain/snow expected in upper regions12 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across most parts of country: PMD13 days ago
-
Cold forecast for Lahore15 days ago