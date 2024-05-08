Open Menu

City Observes Hot Weather

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:49 PM

Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in central and southern parts with dust raising/gusty winds during evening/night. Rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where mercury reached 48°C while maximum in Lahore was 41.5°C and minimum 24.9°C.

