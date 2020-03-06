UrduPoint.com
City Receives Continuous Light Showers

Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:25 PM

City received continuous light shower on second consective day on Friday which turned the weather pleasant, causing the temperature drop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) : City received continuous light shower on second consective day on Friday which turned the weather pleasant, causing the temperature drop.

According to Met Office, the temperature was recorded as 16 degree Celsius and humidity level in the air was reached to 91 percent.However, breeze was blowing at 19 kph.

It has been forecast that Saturday and Sunday would remain partially cloudy.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

