City receives drizzle, weather turns pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The provincial capital on Wednesday received drizzle in various areas which made weather pleasant and provided relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were 32 degree celsius and 20 centigrade respectively on Wednesday.

Meteorological department said that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the province.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm, alongwith hailstorm in few areas, were expected in Potohar region, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Shaikupura, Faisalabad and Gujranwala during evening/night on Wednesday.

On Thursday, hot and dry weather has been forecast for most parts of the province.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was still affecting upper parts of the country.