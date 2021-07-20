City receives heavy downpour

Sargodha and outskirts received heavy rainfalls coupled with thunderstorm here on Tuesday, which turned the weather pleasant

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Sargodha and outskirts received heavy rainfalls coupled with thunderstorm here on Tuesday, which turned the weather pleasant.

According to official sources,heavy shower started early morning as dark clouds were hovering the city since last night and continued till afternoon.

The local Meteorological department recorded 31 millimeter rain during the past 24 hours and predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.The minimum and minimum temperature was recorded as 28 and 36 degree Celsius respectively.