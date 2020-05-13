City receives heavy rain in Bahawalpur

The city and its adjoining areas on Wednesday morning received heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The city and its adjoining areas on Wednesday morning received heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant.

Low lying of the city were inundated with rain water The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of more rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures was recorded 40 degrees celsius and 25 degrees celsius, respectively.