UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Receives Heavy Rain, Weather Turns Pleasant

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:37 PM

City receives heavy rain, weather turns pleasant

Heavy to moderate monsoon rain battered the provincial capital as well as other parts of the province quite from early hours of Thursday which turned the weather pleasan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Heavy to moderate monsoon rain battered the provincial capital as well as other parts of the province quite from early hours of Thursday which turned the weather pleasant.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in upper/central parts of the country . Westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, more rain-wind-thundershowers (with Isolated heavy falls) were expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Murree, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Jhang, Narowal, Lahore and Sahiwal. Rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawlapur, Bahawalnagar and D.

G Khan on Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Lahore (City 118mm, Airport 97mm), Joharabad 97mm, Jhang 93mm, Faisalabad 72mm, M.B.Din 60mm, Chakwal 57mm, Gujranwala 54mm, Sargodha 49mm, Narowal 42mm, Jhelum 41mm, Gujrat 38mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 36 mm, Shamsabad 17mm), Noorpur Thal 36mm, Islamabad ( Saidpur 29mm, Golra 19mm, Zero Point 18mm, Bokra, Airport 13mm), Sialkot (City, Airport 25mm), Bhakkar 21mm, Okara 11mm, D. G Khan 7mm, Murree 6mm, Attock 4mm, Karor (Layyah) 3mm, T.T Singh 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the city were 29 & 26 centigrade respectively on Thursday.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Murree Saidpur Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Mianwali Narowal Toba Tek Singh Attock Talagang Noorpur Thal From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE-Israel accord supported by 140 US Congress mem ..

11 minutes ago

High alert issues in WASA after rain in city

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issues emergency plan for Muharram-ul- ..

2 minutes ago

Survey shows eating habit change among Chinese dur ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine reports record rise in virus cases

2 minutes ago

S.Korean poor households' earnings post double-dig ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.