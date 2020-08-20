City receives heavy rain, weather turns pleasant

Heavy to moderate monsoon rain battered the provincial capital as well as other parts of the province quite from early hours of Thursday which turned the weather pleasan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Heavy to moderate monsoon rain battered the provincial capital as well as other parts of the province quite from early hours of Thursday which turned the weather pleasant.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in upper/central parts of the country . Westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, more rain-wind-thundershowers (with Isolated heavy falls) were expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Murree, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Jhang, Narowal, Lahore and Sahiwal. Rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Bahawlapur, Bahawalnagar and D.

G Khan on Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Lahore (City 118mm, Airport 97mm), Joharabad 97mm, Jhang 93mm, Faisalabad 72mm, M.B.Din 60mm, Chakwal 57mm, Gujranwala 54mm, Sargodha 49mm, Narowal 42mm, Jhelum 41mm, Gujrat 38mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 36 mm, Shamsabad 17mm), Noorpur Thal 36mm, Islamabad ( Saidpur 29mm, Golra 19mm, Zero Point 18mm, Bokra, Airport 13mm), Sialkot (City, Airport 25mm), Bhakkar 21mm, Okara 11mm, D. G Khan 7mm, Murree 6mm, Attock 4mm, Karor (Layyah) 3mm, T.T Singh 1mm.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the city were 29 & 26 centigrade respectively on Thursday.