City Receives Light Rain In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

The city and adjoining areas received light rain on Monday which turned weather more biting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The city and adjoining areas received light rain on Monday which turned weather more biting.

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of more rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 16 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

