City Receives Light Rain In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:27 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Weather The city received light rain on Thursday which turned the weather pleasant.

The local Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain during next 24 hours for city and adjoining areas.

The partly cloudy weather also forecast for rest of the region.

Your Thoughts and Comments

