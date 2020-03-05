City receives light showers in Sialkot

The city received light showers on Thursday turned the weather pleasant, lowering the temperature and the cold breeze was blown

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The city received light showers on Thursday turned the weather pleasant, lowering the temperature and the cold breeze was blown.

According to Met Office,the rainy spell has been started in morning and predicted to be continued till evening with short breaks.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 17 degrees C,whereas the humidity level in the air was reached to 86 per cent.

Partly cloudy weather was forecast during the next two days in the city and adjoining areas,stated local Met office.