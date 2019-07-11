UrduPoint.com
City Receives Rain In Lahore

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

City receives rain in Lahore

The provincial capital on Thursday received rain,a spell likely to persist during next 24 hours,informed weather pundits

According to Met office more dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds were expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rain turned the weather pleasant and provided respite to people from hot,humid weather conditions.

According to Met office more dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds were expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile,dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi,Gujranwala,Sargodha and Bahawalpur during last 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation,a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards.

Moderate monsoon currents were reaching upper parts of the country and likely to get stronger from Friday.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Mangla 54, Jhelum 32, Lahore (City 25, AP 24), Islamabad (AP 18, Bokra 13, ZP 10, Golra 04, Saidpur 02), Gujrat 18, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 14, Shamsabad 05), Hafizabad 13, Kasur, M.B.Din 12, Gujranwala 08, Sialkot 07, Murree 04 Experts believe the prevailing weather conditions would persist during the next 24 hours. Farmers have been advised to take protective measures for their crops during current weather conditions.

