City Receives Rain In Lahore

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:16 PM

City receives rain in Lahore

The provincial metropolis on Thursday received moderate-to-heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides reducing humidity to some extent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial metropolis on Thursday received moderate-to-heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides reducing humidity to some extent.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 29 degree celsius in the city.

The Met office said widespread rains/ wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls were expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions while at scattered places in DG Khan division during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

During the past hours, rains/ wind-thunderstorm occurred in Rawalpindi,Gujranwala divisions and also at isolated places in Sargodha, Sahiwal and Multan divisions.

