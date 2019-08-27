City receives rain in Lahore

The provincial metropolis on Tuesday received moderate-to-heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides minimizing humidity to some extent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial metropolis on Tuesday received moderate-to-heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides minimizing humidity to some extent.

The rain provided respite to people from hot and humid weather conditions.

The maximum temperature and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34 and 27 degree celsius respectively in the city.

According to the Local Meteorological office, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi division, while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

However,rain/wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation shows that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents were likely to penetrate southern parts of the country from today (evening/night).

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hours: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 22, Chaklala 08), Murree 10, Gujrat 08 and Bhakkar 01.