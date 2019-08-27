UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Receives Rain In Lahore

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

City receives rain in Lahore

The provincial metropolis on Tuesday received moderate-to-heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides minimizing humidity to some extent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial metropolis on Tuesday received moderate-to-heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides minimizing humidity to some extent.

The rain provided respite to people from hot and humid weather conditions.

The maximum temperature and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34 and 27 degree celsius respectively in the city.

According to the Local Meteorological office, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi division, while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

However,rain/wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation shows that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents were likely to penetrate southern parts of the country from today (evening/night).

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hours: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 22, Chaklala 08), Murree 10, Gujrat 08 and Bhakkar 01.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Weather Balochistan Murree Gujrat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bhakkar From

Recent Stories

Emirati women first officers spread their wings to ..

41 minutes ago

West Indian pace bowler Wright pulls up stumps -- ..

7 minutes ago

Stoppage of illegal mining, legislating mining sec ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

Prominent peace body CodePink urges UNSC to end In ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.