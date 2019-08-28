City receives rain in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial metropolis on Wednesday received moderate-to-heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant, besides minimizing humidity to some extent providing some respite to people.

The maximum temperature and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37 and 28 degree celsius respectively in the city.

According to Local Meteorological office, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during last 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation showed that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents were likely to penetrate southern parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Okara, Sahiwal 19, Lahore (AP 03, City 01) and Faisalabad 01.