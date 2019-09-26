UrduPoint.com
City Receives Rain In Lahore

Various areas of the provincial metropolis on Thursday received moderate rain, which provided respite to citizens from humid weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Various areas of the provincial metropolis on Thursday received moderate rain, which provided respite to citizens from humid weather.

According to the Met department, rain is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore during the next 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), while talking to APP, said here that rain was expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, which may continue till Monday.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during the past 24 hours. However rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions.

According to a synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southeastern parts of the country.

Today, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the provincial metropolis.

