City Receives Rain; Skies To Remain Overcast

Tue 05th January 2021

The city received light to moderate showers and the skies would remain overcast during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The city received light to moderate showers and the skies would remain overcast during the next 24 hour.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 17 and 12 degree Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

According to Meteorological department, rain-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls/hailstorm) was expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura and Pothohar region.

Snowfall in Murree and Galiyat was also predicted.

Rain-thunderstorm were expected in Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Mandi Bahauddin and Bahawalnagar during next 24 hour.

During past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Faisalabad 48mm, Hafizabad 46mm, Gujrat 38mm, Mangla 31mm, Jhelum 30mm, Murree 26mm, Mandi Bahauddin 24mm, Gujranwala 18mm, Lahore (A/P 17mm, City 3mm), Sialkot (City 15mm, A/P 7mm), Islamabad (Golra12mm, Bokra, Saidpur 8mm, A/P 7mm, Z/P 6mm), Chakwal 11mm, T.T Singh 6mm, Attock 5mm, Narowal, Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Kasur 3mm, Jhang 2mm, Joharabad, Sahiwal 1mm.

According to synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till 24 hours. Moist currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal were reaching northeastern parts of the country.

More Stories From Weather

