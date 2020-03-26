UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudly Weather Forecast For Multan City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Cloudly weather forecast for Multan city

The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast party cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 26.

2 degree centigrade and 16.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 55 per cent at�5 p.m.

� The sun will rise at 06:10 am and set at 18:30 pm tomorrow.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

US dollars jumps record high against Pakistani rup ..

18 seconds ago

Reduction in POL prices widely hailed

2 minutes ago

 Singer Jawad Ahmad salutes doctors, paramedics a ..

14 minutes ago

European stock markets fall again in early trade

4 minutes ago

Business community seeks one year grace period in ..

2 minutes ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to corona-vi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.