Cloudy, dry weather likely in upper parts of country: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy and dry weather for most upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas. while day temperatures are likely to increase in plain areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and was likely to move eastwards in the next 18 hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Attock 75 mm, Mangla 59, Islamabad (Golra 57, Bokra 54, City 52, Airport 44,Saidpur 42), D G Khan 50, Murree 48, Bhakkar 45, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 44, Shamsabad 41, Chaklala 34) Jhelum 43, Joharabad 31, Noor Pur Thal 26, Sargodha 25, Sialkot (Airport 25, City 13), Toba Tek Singh 23, Multan (Airport 21, City 15), Bahawalnagar, Mandi Bahauddin 20, Chakwal 18, Rahim Yar Khan 17, Gujrat 16, Bahawalpur (City 14, Airport 07), Sahiwal 11, Narowal 09, Jhang, Okara 07, Karor (layyah) 06, Khanewal 05, Hafizabad, Khanpur 04, Faisalabad, Kot Addu 03, Gujranwala 02, Lahore Airport 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 57, Dera Ismail Khan (City 46, Airport 15) Kakul 21, Malam Jabba 18, Bacha Khan Airport 17, Dir (upper 15, Lower 12), Peshawar City 15, Parachinar 13, Saidu Sharif , Mardan 10, Balakot 09, Bannu, Kalam 07, Mir Khani 03, Chitral, Drosh 01, Pattan 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit, Gupis 06, Astore, Bunji 03, Bagrote 02, Chilas 01, Balochistan: Zhob 02, Bar Khan 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 22 , City 17), Rawalakot 22, Kotli 18, Garhi Dupatta 17mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 43 C and Shaheed Benazirabad 40 C.