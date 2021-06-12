Cloudy, gusty wind with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and occasional gusty wind with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and occasional gusty wind with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely in Larkana and Sukkur divisions, while hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle in Jamshoro, Tharparkar Districts and along the coast. Gusty winds are likely to blow in Southern and Eastern parts of the province.