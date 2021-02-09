Cloudy, misty morning likely in Karachi on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted partly cloudy weather with cool night and misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 11 to 13 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool or cold night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.