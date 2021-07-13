UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy, Rain-thunderstorm Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

Cloudy, rain-thunderstorm likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in the city.

Thunderstorm/rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely to occur at number of places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad Divisions, at a few places in Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Karachi divisions over the next 24 hours.

The weather warning on Tuesday said that the moist monsoon currents from North Arabian Sea continue to penetrate into lower Sindh. Another monsoon low lies over central India which is likely to influence lower Sindh from July 15. Under its influence rain/wind/ thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls at times are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till July 16 and Central and Upper Sindh till July 17, 2021.

The persistent rain/showers may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkar, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts during the period.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Weather Martyrs Shaheed Water Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Thatta Badin Dadu May July All From

Recent Stories

Anti-measles drive concludes

15 seconds ago

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

16 seconds ago

AJK people not give response to Bilawal during ele ..

18 seconds ago

Stocks edge lower on jump in US consumer prices

19 seconds ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 3rd ODI scoreboard

21 seconds ago

Boeing Says Less Than Half of 787 Jets in Stock to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.