Cloudy, rain-thunderstorm likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in the city.

Thunderstorm/rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely to occur at number of places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad Divisions, at a few places in Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Karachi divisions over the next 24 hours.

The weather warning on Tuesday said that the moist monsoon currents from North Arabian Sea continue to penetrate into lower Sindh. Another monsoon low lies over central India which is likely to influence lower Sindh from July 15. Under its influence rain/wind/ thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls at times are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till July 16 and Central and Upper Sindh till July 17, 2021.

The persistent rain/showers may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkar, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts during the period.