UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy, Rainy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Cloudy, rainy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy to rainy weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy to rainy weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.

0 degree centigrade and 17.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, rainfall was recorded in respective areas of the province including 14 mm in Quetta's Samugli, 12.3 mm in Khuzdar, 7.0 mm in Kalat, 5.4 mm in Turbat, 1.0 mm in Ormara, 1.0 mm in Zhob and 6.0 mm in Muslim Bagh district.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Zhob Turbat Kalat Khuzdar Ziarat Bagh Muslim

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

30 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Independence Day to be celebrated with national ze ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol reunites missing child with ..

5 minutes ago

Federal education reporters visit International Is ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.