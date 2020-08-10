Cloudy, rainy weather forecast for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy to rainy weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.

0 degree centigrade and 17.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, rainfall was recorded in respective areas of the province including 14 mm in Quetta's Samugli, 12.3 mm in Khuzdar, 7.0 mm in Kalat, 5.4 mm in Turbat, 1.0 mm in Ormara, 1.0 mm in Zhob and 6.0 mm in Muslim Bagh district.