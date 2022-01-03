Cloudy to rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

The local Met office Monday forecast cloudy to rainy weather in most parts of the province including Chaghi, Washuk, Nushki, Kech, Gwadar, Awaran, Panjgur, Surab, Kalat Mastung, Bolan, Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Barkan districts during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met office Monday forecast cloudy to rainy weather in most parts of the province including Chaghi, Washuk, Nushki, Kech, Gwadar, Awaran, Panjgur, Surab, Kalat Mastung, Bolan, Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Barkan districts during the next 24 hours.

Snowfall may occur in Ziarat, Killa Abudllah, Killa Saifullah, Pishin and Quetta districts.

The Met office requested that all authorities concerned to remain alert during the period of rain and snowfall.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded 4.5 degrees centigrade and -1.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

In addition, Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Nokkundi, Ziarat, and other areas of the province received rain and light snowfall at the hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

The scattered rain started in Quetta and other areas which turned weather pleasant despite intensifying the cold weather in the areas.