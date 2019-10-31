Cloudy weather condition with rain, dust storm expected in Sindh, Balochistan

Cloudy weather condition with rain and dust storm is expected in districts of Sindh and Balochistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Cloudy weather condition with rain and dust storm is expected in districts of Sindh and Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, Islamabad, Dust-thunderstorm/rain ( light snowfall over high mountains) is also expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

However rain/ thunderstorm occured at isolated places in Dir, Abbotabad, Chitral, Kalam, Mirkhani, Drosh, Pattan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu 02 C, Kalat, Rawalakot and Kalam 03 C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present in upper parts of the country and likely to affect South/north-western parts in next 36-48 hours. Severe cyclonic storm KYARR in Arabian Sea has weakened into cyclonic storm.

Under the influence of this weather system moist currents are penetrating Sindh and Balochistan provinces.