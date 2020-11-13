Cloudy weather expected in most parts of KP: Met Office

Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it says that chances of thunder rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Peshawar Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Bajaur, Hangu and Waziristan, Bannu, Karak,Lakki, Marwat and D I Khan districts.

Fog is also expected at morning time in Peshawar Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D I Khan districts. Lowest minimum Temperature was recorded in Kalam and it remained at01�C.