UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather For Malakand, Hazara Predicted

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Cloudy weather for Malakand, Hazara predicted

The met office here Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain in Malakand, Hazara and Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The met office here Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain in Malakand, Hazara and Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

According to Provincial Met Office, thunderstorm rain with high velocity wind is predicted at scattered places including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

Similarly, rain is likely to lash isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, DIKhan, Tank and South Waziristan districts during next 24 hours.

The heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Battagram, Torghar, Shangla and Mansehra districts while land sliding in the vulnerable areas of these districts cannot be ruled out.

The highest maximum temperature of 40O recorded in Pattan Lower Kohistan while rain has been recorded in Peshawar 4mm, Dir and Cherat 3mm and in Malamjabba is 2mm.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank May

Recent Stories

Old blood as good as new for patient survival: Stu ..

12 seconds ago

After child murder, German minister urges Swiss bo ..

14 seconds ago

Monsoon plantation drive under 10BTT to be launche ..

17 seconds ago

Trade of sacrificial animals starts in Karachi

20 seconds ago

Sudan arrests paramilitaries for pupils' killing a ..

6 minutes ago

Five drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.