Cloudy weather for Malakand, Hazara predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The met office here Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain in Malakand, Hazara and Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

According to Provincial Met Office, thunderstorm rain with high velocity wind is predicted at scattered places including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

Similarly, rain is likely to lash isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, DIKhan, Tank and South Waziristan districts during next 24 hours.

The heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Battagram, Torghar, Shangla and Mansehra districts while land sliding in the vulnerable areas of these districts cannot be ruled out.

The highest maximum temperature of 40O recorded in Pattan Lower Kohistan while rain has been recorded in Peshawar 4mm, Dir and Cherat 3mm and in Malamjabba is 2mm.