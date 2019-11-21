Cloudy weather forecast expected in most parts of the country 21 Nov 2019

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms is expected in southern districts of Balochistan while scattered rain/wind-thunderstorms (with snowfall over mountains) is expected in districts of north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center Islamabad, heavy rain falls accompanied by hail-storm is also expected in some districts of Baluchistan during the period. Wind-thunderstorm with light rain is also expected at a few places in upper Sindh and southern Punjab.

During last 24 hour, weather remained cloudy and cold in most parts of the country. However, Rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan Kashmir and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Balochistan:Jiwani 15, Nokkundi 08,Gwadar,Dalbandin 01,Pasni,Turbat Trace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 10, Pattan 06,Cherat, Kalam,Upper Dir 03,Bannu,Malam Jabba,Saidu Sharif,Lower Dir 02,Balakot Peshawar,Chitral Trace Punjab: Murree 01, Chaklala, Attock Trace, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas, Bunji,Gilgit,Astore,Bagrote Trace.Kashmir: Muzaffarabad(A/P 3,City 02),Garhi dupatta 03,Rawalakot Trace,Islamabad (Z.P, A/P Trace)Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Gupis -02 C, Bagrot -01C, Astore, Malam Jabba and Kalam 01C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in northern parts till Saturday morning.