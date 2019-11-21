UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather Forecast Expected In Most Parts Of The Country 21 Nov 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:04 PM

Cloudy weather forecast expected in most parts of the country 21 Nov 2019

Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Mainly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms is expected in southern districts of Balochistan while scattered rain/wind-thunderstorms (with snowfall over mountains) is expected in districts of north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center Islamabad, heavy rain falls accompanied by hail-storm is also expected in some districts of Baluchistan during the period. Wind-thunderstorm with light rain is also expected at a few places in upper Sindh and southern Punjab.

During last 24 hour, weather remained cloudy and cold in most parts of the country. However, Rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan Kashmir and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Balochistan:Jiwani 15, Nokkundi 08,Gwadar,Dalbandin 01,Pasni,Turbat Trace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 10, Pattan 06,Cherat, Kalam,Upper Dir 03,Bannu,Malam Jabba,Saidu Sharif,Lower Dir 02,Balakot Peshawar,Chitral Trace Punjab: Murree 01, Chaklala, Attock Trace, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas, Bunji,Gilgit,Astore,Bagrote Trace.Kashmir: Muzaffarabad(A/P 3,City 02),Garhi dupatta 03,Rawalakot Trace,Islamabad (Z.P, A/P Trace)Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Gupis -02 C, Bagrot -01C, Astore, Malam Jabba and Kalam 01C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in northern parts till Saturday morning.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Gwadar Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Saidu Chitral Dir Pasni Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Balakot Chilas

Recent Stories

Seminar on "Application of modern business tools i ..

1 minute ago

Opposition members of Sindh Assembly call on Gover ..

1 minute ago

Two new offshore LNG terminals to be built at Port ..

1 minute ago

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia Prime Minister praises referendum for new ..

1 minute ago

DOC seeks proposals for development, O&M schemes

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.