UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:03 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in southern and eastern parts while dry weather in western and northern areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in southern and eastern parts while dry weather in western and northern areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.5 degree centigrade and 10.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

6 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

2 hours ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

2 hours ago

Ayaz Palejo advises youth to play role for elimina ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts to Promote Peace in Middle East Should Be ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.