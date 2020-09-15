Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in southern and eastern parts while dry weather in western and northern areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather in southern and eastern parts while dry weather in western and northern areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.5 degree centigrade and 10.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.