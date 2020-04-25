Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department Saturday forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department Saturday forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperatures were recorded as 12.0 and 6.4 degree centigrades in Quetta and Ziarat respectively on Saturday.