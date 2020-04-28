UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:02 PM

The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

According to the Met office, rain, thunderstorms with gusty winds also predicted for isolated places including Quetta Mastung, Surab, Khudar, Lasbella, Awaran, Punjgur, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, and Turbat districts.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.5 degree centigrade and11.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

