Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, rain, thunderstorms with gusty winds also predicted for isolated places including Panjgur, Turbat, Quetta, Chaghi and Zhob districts.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.5 degree centigrade and 9.3 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.