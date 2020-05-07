Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:02 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0 degree centigrade and 6.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.