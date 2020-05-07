UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0 degree centigrade and 6.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

33 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

49 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

42 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

42 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.