Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.5 degree centigrade and 14.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, Rainfalls was recorded in respective areas of the province including 25 mm in Barkhan, 4.0mm in Lasbela, and 0.4 mm in Turbat district.