Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:55 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city during next 24 hours.

The Highest maximum temperature 40 Centigrade and the lowest minimum temperature 28 Centigrade were recorded.

The Met Office also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for rest of the region during next 24 hours.

