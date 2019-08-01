UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:20 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

Local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city and adjoining areas during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city and adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature were forecast 39 and 28 degree Centigrade for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

