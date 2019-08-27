Cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 41 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.