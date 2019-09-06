UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur and adjoining areas during next 24 hours

The highest maximum temperatures 43 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

