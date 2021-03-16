UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather Forecast For KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:02 PM

The Provincial Met Office Tuesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Provincial Met Office Tuesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa for next 24 hours.

However, light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over high mountains) is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kohistan, Torghar and Mansehra districts.

Similarly, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over high mountains) is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kohistan, Torghar and Mansehra districts for next 48 hours.

More Stories From Weather

