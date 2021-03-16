Cloudy weather forecast for KP

The Provincial Met Office Tuesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa for next 24 hours

However, light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over high mountains) is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kohistan, Torghar and Mansehra districts.

Similarly, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over high mountains) is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir (Upper and Lower), Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kohistan, Torghar and Mansehra districts for next 48 hours.