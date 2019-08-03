Cloudy weather forecast for KP

The Provincial Met Office predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, rains thunderstorm are expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts, while at isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D. I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

During this period isolated heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Battagram, Torghar, Shangla and Mansehra districts while land sliding in the vulnerable areas of these districts cannot be ruled out.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, wind-thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts for next 48 hours.