UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather Forecast For KP

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:11 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for KP

The Provincial Met Office predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office predicted partly cloudy and humid weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, rains thunderstorm are expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts, while at isolated places in Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D. I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

During this period isolated heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Battagram, Torghar, Shangla and Mansehra districts while land sliding in the vulnerable areas of these districts cannot be ruled out.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, wind-thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts for next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank I Khan May Rains

Recent Stories

Plans being drawn by India to change demography in ..

11 minutes ago

Top seed Qari Adnan enters into quarter finals of ..

34 seconds ago

Standard Chartered organises “Women in Tech” G ..

15 minutes ago

7 dead, 13 missing as boats capsize in Philippines ..

35 seconds ago

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khanc ..

37 seconds ago

Mandviwala condemns Indian aggression at LoC

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.