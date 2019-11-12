UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather Forecast In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather at isolated places in Punjab including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather at isolated places in Punjab including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded in the city as 25 degrees celsius during the last 24 hours.

According to Met office, cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country, while rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in some districts of south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Light snowfall over mountains was also expected during next 24 hours. However, weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas.

The synoptic situation showed that a westerly wave is present along western parts of the country and likely to affect southern parts of the country from tomorrow.

Weather

