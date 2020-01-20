Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country 20 Jan 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country, however, rain (snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country, however, rain (snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, fog is likely to prevail in districts of south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country while very cold in northern parts.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in Quetta and Bahawalpur.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Quetta (City, Samungli 02) and Bahawalpur 01.

Lowest minimum temperature were recorded at Skardu -20C, Astore -16C, Gupis -13C, Kalam. Parachinar -10C, Bagrote -09C, Dir, Malamjabba, Kalat -05C and Quetta -03C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.