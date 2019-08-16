Cloudy weather likely in city on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast cloudy weather with light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

The maximum temperature is expected in the range between 30 to 32 centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours, however, rain/thunderstorm may occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas division and Sanghar district, at isolated places in Sukkur division and party cloudy/ cloudy with chances of drizzle/ light rain along the coast in the next 24 hours.