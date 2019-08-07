Cloudy weather likely in Karachi

The Meteorological department Wednesday forecast cloudy weather for the metropolis for next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department Wednesday forecast cloudy weather for the metropolis for next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain between 31 and 33 centigrade with 70 to 80 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh, whereas cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle are likely along the coast during the next 24 hours.