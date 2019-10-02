Cloudy weather likely in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday said that partly cloudy weather is likely in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday said that partly cloudy weather is likely in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at scatter places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad divisions and at isolated places in Tharparkhardistrict during the next 24 hours.